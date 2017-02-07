Quantcast
JASON MATTHEW SCALETTA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft of property over $1,000 Accused of presenting a fraudulent military document to Support Services for Veterans’ Families (SSVF), a veteran’s charity, so that he could obtain $3,148.64 to pay his rent and utilities, Jason Matthew Scaletta, appellant, was convicted of theft of property over $1,000 and using ...

