Baltimore pilot program to offer drug treatment instead of jail

By: Associated Press February 7, 2017

Baltimore Police and a mental health organization are launching a pilot program to offer some drug offenders treatment instead of jail. Police and Behavioral Health System Baltimore announced Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, at a news conference Monday. Through the program, police officers can refer people suspected of low-level drug or prostitution crimes to case managers, ...

