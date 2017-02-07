Quantcast
Md. marijuana firms: State won’t say why we were bumped from list

By: Associated Press Brian Witte February 7, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Two Maryland companies say the state is wrongly refusing to explain why they were abruptly bumped off a list of 15 finalists to be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state. Green Thumb Industries and Maryland Cultivation and Processing have asked a Baltimore judge to decide whether the state is abusing the "deliberative ...

