After Md. suit dismissed, Melania Trump sues Daily Mail in NY

By: Associated Press February 7, 2017

ROCKVILLE — First lady Melania Trump has re-filed a libel lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail's website, this time in New York, for reporting rumors that she worked as an escort. In the new filing Monday, the first lady's attorneys argue the report damaged her ability to profit off her high profile. Mrs. Trump, ...

