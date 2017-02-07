Quantcast
Don't Miss

Melania Trump settles libel lawsuit against Md. blogger

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

First lady Melania Trump has settled a libel lawsuit she filed against a Maryland blogger who reported rumors that she worked as a high-end escort. The blogger, Webster Griffin Tarpley, has apologized, retracted the story and agreed to pay "a substantial sum" to settle the case, Attorney Charles Harder of  Harder Morell & Abram LLP, a firm based ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo