MICHAEL DORSEY, JR. v. J. PHILLIP MORGAN, WARDEN

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

Civil procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Challenge to conviction's legality Michael Dorsey, Jr. appeals the denial, by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus. In response, the State filed a motion to dismiss the appeal as not permitted by law. Read the opinion here:

