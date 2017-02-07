Quantcast
OLIVER MILLS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Increased sentence In 2005, following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Oliver Mills, appellant, was convicted of second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, sexual abuse of a minor, and second-degree assault. He was sentenced to a term of twenty years’ imprisonment for second-degree rape, to a term ...

