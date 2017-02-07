Quantcast
PERCY EDWARDS, JR., a/k/a PERCY PAIR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to correct illegal sentence -- Need for hearing After being convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, of the first degree murder and armed robbery of Christian Robbins, Percy Edwards, Jr., appellant, pleaded guilty to the first degree murders of Cheryl Connelly and his father, Percy E. Pair, ...

