Phillip Yerby | Weber Shandwick

Phillip Yerby has been promoted to group manager with Weber Shandwick. He is responsible for managing a variety of client programs including those employing digital, social media, marketing, media relations and community outreach strategies. His clients have included BGE, Verizon, WOW air, Maryland 529, BWI Marshall Airport and Maryland Health Connection, among others.

