Rebecca L. Ward | Long & Foster

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

ward-rebecca-long-fosterRebecca L. Ward, a real estate professional for 13 years, has been named manager of Long & Foster Real Estate’s Salisbury office. Ward, who brings significant career achievements to her new position, is well-respected in the local Realtor community. Ward has been in the real estate industry since 2004, joining the Long & Foster family in 2013. She is active in the Coastal Association of Realtors.

