Robert K. Jenner | Janet, Jenner

Robert K. Jenner, a partner with Janet, Jenner & Suggs, was named to The Roundtable: America’s Most 50 Influential Trial Members. He received the award from the National Trial Lawyers’ Association and reflect outstanding professional achievement, case results and impact on the practice of civil plaintiff law, according to the organization.

The firm was also named for inclusion in the 2016 edition of The Forum: America’s 25 Most Influential Law Firms.

Jenner, who heads the firm’s mass torts department, most recently has spearheaded significant victories on behalf of victims of tainted drug products and defective medical devices. He also was named by Best Lawyers as 2017 Lawyer of the Year in mass tort litigation / class actions, plaintiffs – Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.