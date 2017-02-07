Quantcast
RONNIE RASHID DOWNS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Attempted second-degree murder Convicted of two counts of attempted second degree murder, and other related offenses, following a jury trial, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Ronnie Rashid Downs, appellant, raises a single issue on appeal: whether there was sufficient evidence to support his convictions. Specifically, ...

