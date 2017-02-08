This Baltimore multifamily building has a unique stone facade

Quantcast
By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 8, 2017

      Address: 1301 N. Charles St., Baltimore Property type: Multifamily Built: 1840 Size: 7,000 square feet Listing price: $1.26 million Contact: Justin Verner, senior adviser and Baltimore Multifamily Practice leader SVN REALSITE, 410-960-3962; justin.verner@svn.com   The unique stone facade of this multifamily building in Mount Vernon helps this property stand out among a slew of similar properties in the thriving city community. The property ...
