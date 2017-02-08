Quantcast
First robotic-assisted total knee replacement performed at MedStar Union Memorial

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2017

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital became the first hospital in Maryland to use robotic arm-assisted technology to perform a total knee replacement when Dr. Henry Boucher replaced the left knee of a 57-year old Elkridge woman Wednesday. Robotic arm technology, known as MAKOplasty, has been available for partial knee and total hip replacement surgeries for years, but ...

