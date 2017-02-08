Francis Burns | SC&H Group

Francis Burns, the head of the Oracle-Hyperion Enterprise Performance Management and Business Intelligence Consulting practice with SC&H Group, was named to the board of directors with The Baltimore Station.

Burns first became interested in The Baltimore Station’s mission during SC&H’s annual day-of-service when employees visited with the residents and participated in volunteer activities. As a board member, Mr. Burns looks forward to raising greater awareness for the organization and contributing toward its success in helping veterans and other men turn their lives around and achieve self-sufficiency.

He is an alumnus of Loyola University Maryland and currently resides with his wife and two daughters in Clarksville.

