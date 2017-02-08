Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland lawmakers move fast to brace for Trump actions

By: Associated Press Brian Witte February 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Moving swiftly, a Maryland Senate committee voted Wednesday for a resolution to enable the attorney general to sue the federal government should the Trump administration take harmful actions against the state. The panel voted 9-3 along party lines for the resolution, which will be on the Senate floor Thursday. The resolution would give the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo