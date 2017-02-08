Quantcast
Goucher College president teaching ‘Naked’ again

February 8, 2017

Dr. José Antonio Bowen liked teaching naked so much that he decided to do it again. The Goucher College president, along with cowriter C. Edward Watson, have released “Teaching Naked Techniques: A Practical Guide to Designing Better Classes,” a follow-up to the 2013 release, “Teaching Naked,” which helps guide higher education professionals in making more strategic ...

