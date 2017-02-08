Quantcast
Glen Burnie man, ex-NSA contractor indicted in top secret document theft

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman and Eric Tucker February 8, 2017

A former government contractor accused in a massive theft of top secret information has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified materials. A federal grand jury in Baltimore indicted Harold T. Martin III on Wednesday on 20 counts of willful retention of national defense information. He could face decades in prison if convicted of the charges. The ...

