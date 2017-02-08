Mother expected to make plea in birthday cake beating death

Share this: Email

HAGERSTOWN — Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Maryland woman whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake. Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Gina Cirincion says she anticipates that 27-year-old Oriana Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday to first-degree child abuse resulting in death. Defense attorney David Harbin ...