Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hopkins’ Center for Health Security gets $16M grant

By: Associated Press February 8, 2017

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for Health Security has been awarded a three-year, $16 million grant to support work on strengthening health security and public health preparedness. The center announced the grant from the Open Philanthropy Project in a statement Wednesday. The grant will also support work on preventing and preparing for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo