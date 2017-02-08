Quantcast
Howard County executive to veto ‘sanctuary’ measure

By: Associated Press February 8, 2017

ELLICOTT CITY — A Howard County leader says he will veto a controversial bill declaring the county a safe place for people who are in the country illegally. Media outlets report the county council passed the bill Monday. It would also limit county employees' involvement in enforcing federal immigration law. The bill originally had a "sanctuary county" ...

