Groups to push for transparency in police misconduct cases

By: Associated Press February 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Civil rights advocates will be speaking in favor of a measure in Maryland designed to increase transparency in police misconduct investigations. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland will gather Wednesday in Annapolis, along with several other groups. They will be joined by Del. Erek Barron and Sen. Joan Carter Conway, who are sponsoring the ...

