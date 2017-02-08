Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. approves group home contracts with owners under scrutiny

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland has extended its contract with an out-of-state group home provider in Florida despite having canceled its agreement with the company's subsidiary last year when a developmentally disabled Maryland child died from injuries suffered there under mysterious circumstances. Maryland officials Wednesday said they agreed to the five-year nearly $1.2 million contract with Carlton Palms Educational Palms Center ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo