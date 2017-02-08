Quantcast
Don't Miss

Partial expungement bill returns to General Assembly

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 8, 2017

Legislation to allow for partial expungement of criminal records, which gained traction in the Maryland General Assembly last year but was hindered by logistical issues, has been introduced this session with a delayed effective date. House Bill 840, introduced by Del. Erek Barron, D-Prince George’s, would allow crimes an individual was not convicted of to be ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo