State Center developer rallies support for reeling project

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 8, 2017

Alvin C. Hathaway Sr., pastor at Union Baptist Church, was born on the same block of Druid Hill Avenue where he now preaches. The 65-year-old said it’s been roughly 40 years since a full grocery store served the Upton community. Prospects of a new store opening at the nearby Fifth Regiment Armory as part of a ...

