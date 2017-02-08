Quantcast
Don't Miss

New Maryland lawsuit challenges Trump travel ban

By: Associated Press February 8, 2017

GREENBELT — A Maryland lawsuit is challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Maryland by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Maryland, and National Immigration Law Center. The groups argue that the executive order violates federal laws and the Constitution, saying it was "substantially motivated" by an intent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo