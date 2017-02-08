Quantcast
Wig-wearing Washington lawyer charged with trying to sell sealed suit

Akin Gump partner was arrested in California

By: Bloomberg Jef Feeley, David Voreacos and Joel Rosenblatt February 8, 2017

A Washington lawyer at a prominent firm was arrested in a disguise while trying to sell a copy of a secret lawsuit involving a company that was under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Jeffrey Wertkin was picked up Jan. 31 in the lobby of a hotel in Cupertino, California, where he believed he was about ...

