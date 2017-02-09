Quantcast
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

By: Associated Press Sudhin Thanawala February 9, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ...

