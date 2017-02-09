ALBERT BURLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Jury exclusion -- Witnessed defendant in shackles Convicted, by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, of second degree assault, Albert Burley claims that the court abused its discretion in denying his request to excuse a juror, who, according to two courthouse deputies, purportedly saw Burley, in shackles and handcuffs, in ...