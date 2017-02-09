BGE, Meals on Wheels deliver Korean cuisine in Howard County

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland delivered Korean cuisine to its clients Tuesday for the first time, thanks in part to a $35,000 donation from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.

The meals are made by Glen Burnie-based caterer Woo Chon.

“The Korean Meal program has been under development for some time and is unique — the food is like Korean home-cooked meals,” Meals on Wheels Executive Director Stephanie Archer-Smith said. “It took many people to make it happen and we thank BGE for their generous donation that fully funds the first 20 clients enrolled in this Korean Meal program. It is with the far-sightedness of corporate partners like BGE, that much goodwill is generated. We welcome more local corporations to seek ways to positively affect their communities as BGE has done.”

Maryland’s first lady Yumi Hogan and Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman helped mark the start of the program with a buffet lunch and musical performance at Bethany United Methodist Church in Ellicott City, where the meals will be delivered from. Afterward, Kittleman and Hogan delivered the first of the meals, which included beef bulgogi, brown rice, soy-sauce glazed potatoes, marinated zucchini and soybean sprout soup.

“BGE is proud to support our community partners as they help the many groups throughout our service area that can use assistance,” said David Vosvick, BGE’s vice president of human resources and current board member of Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, in a statement. “We are proud to take an innovative approach to be able to offer our Korean neighbors with meals they are comfortable with. This will also help them benefit from personal contact, quality nutrition and other services.”

