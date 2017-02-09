BGE, Meals on Wheels deliver Korean cuisine in Howard County

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and first lady Yumi Hogan greet residents as they arrive in the lobby of Longwood Apartments in Ellicott City, where they made the first deliveries in Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland’s new Korean meal delivery program. (Photo by Donovan Eaton)
Showing the Korean meals to be delivered are from left, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, first lady Yumi Hogan and Meals on Wheels Executive Director Stephanie Archer-Smith. (Photo by Donovan Eaton)
Bulgogi was the main course of the meals delivered Tuesday; it was also served in the buffet marking the start of the deliveries. (Photo by Courtney Trusty)
A drummer from the group Washington Salmunori, led by Sebastian Wang, performs at the church on Tuesday. (Photo by Donovan Eaton)
David Vosvick, BGE vice president of human resources, speaks to the crowd at Bethany United Methodist Church. Voscick is also a board member of Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. (Photo by Donovan Eaton)
Parishoners of Bethany United Methodist Church and United Way volunteers were invited to a buffet at the church, held to mark the start of the Korean food deliveries. (Photo by Donovan Eaton)
Marking the beginning of Meals on Wheels of Centreal Maryland’s Korean food deliveries at Bethany United Methodist Church on Tuesday were: front row, from left: Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman; Meals on Wheels Executive Director Stephanie Archer-Smith; first lady Yumi Hogan; Elizabeth Sebastiao, regional manager for Meals On Wheels. Back: Gary Peisach, president of the board of directors of Meals on Wheels; Dae Sung Park, pastor of Bethany United Methodist Church; David Vosvick, BGE vice president of human resources and board member of Meals on Wheels; and Carrie Dell, client liaison for Meals on Wheels. (Photo by Donovan Eaton)
A meals on wheel client, left, receives a delivery from Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, center, and first lady Yumi Hogan. (Photo by Donovan Eaton)
Box meal.jpg: The menu for the first delivery was beef bulgogi, brown rice, soy-sauce glazed potatoes, marinated zucchini and soybean sprout soup. (Photo by Courtney Trusty)
Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland delivered Korean cuisine to its clients Tuesday for the first time, thanks in part to a $35,000 donation from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.
The meals are made by Glen Burnie-based caterer Woo Chon.
“The Korean Meal program has been under development for some time and is unique — the food is like Korean home-cooked meals,” Meals on Wheels Executive Director Stephanie Archer-Smith said. “It took many people to make it happen and we thank BGE for their generous donation that fully funds the first 20 clients enrolled in this Korean Meal program. It is with the far-sightedness of corporate partners like BGE, that much goodwill is generated. We welcome more local corporations to seek ways to positively affect their communities as BGE has done.”
Maryland’s first lady Yumi Hogan and Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman helped mark the start of the program with a buffet lunch and musical performance at Bethany United Methodist Church in Ellicott City, where the meals will be delivered from. Afterward, Kittleman and Hogan delivered the first of the meals, which included beef bulgogi, brown rice, soy-sauce glazed potatoes, marinated zucchini and soybean sprout soup.
“BGE is proud to support our community partners as they help the many groups throughout our service area that can use assistance,” said David Vosvick, BGE’s vice president of human resources and current board member of Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, in a statement. “We are proud to take an innovative approach to be able to offer our Korean neighbors with meals they are comfortable with. This will also help them benefit from personal contact, quality nutrition and other services.”
