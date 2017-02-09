Quantcast
Don't Miss

David Hess | Coakley Realty

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017

hess-david-coakley-realtyDavid Hess has joined Rory S. Coakley Realty Inc. as an agent. A long-time resident of Montgomery County, David Hess grew up in the area, with family ties in the local construction industry. David is re-entering the real estate industry after about 10 years away, to focus in his new role in residential sales in the Potomac and Silver Spring areas, and other areas on the eastern side of Montgomery County.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo