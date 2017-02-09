David Hess | Coakley Realty

David Hess has joined Rory S. Coakley Realty Inc. as an agent. A long-time resident of Montgomery County, David Hess grew up in the area, with family ties in the local construction industry. David is re-entering the real estate industry after about 10 years away, to focus in his new role in residential sales in the Potomac and Silver Spring areas, and other areas on the eastern side of Montgomery County.

