Quantcast
Don't Miss

Artists perform at DC-area airports for Black History Month

By: Associated Press February 9, 2017

ARLINGTON, Va. — Officials who run Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport say African American musicians will be performing at the airports for Black History Month. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says in a statement that the musicians will make appearances at both airports on Thursdays. The musicians will perform from 10 a.m. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo