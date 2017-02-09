Quantcast
FREDERICK KAMBUGU v. JOHN S. BURSON, et. al., SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017

Real property -- Loan note -- Enforceability In 2006, Frederick Kambugu, appellant, borrowed money from Long Beach Mortgage Corporation (the “Note”) to purchase a home. Long Beach Mortgage Corporation subsequently transferred the Note to the Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-4 (the “Trust”). When Kambugu defaulted on the Note, in 2007, Deutsche Bank National Trust, as ...

