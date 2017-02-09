Quantcast
Hogan’s sex-trafficking bill seeks to help child victims

By: Capital News Service Carrie Snurr February 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- A bill proposed by the governor would change Maryland’s sexual abuse law to allow law enforcement to more effectively prosecute suspected sex traffickers of children, regardless of whether the trafficker is a relative of the victim. Hogan’s Protecting Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2017 would change Maryland’s definition of sexual abuse to allow ...

