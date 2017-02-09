Quantcast
Don't Miss

KENNETH EUGENE SNOWDEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Disclosure of witness -- Timeliness Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Kenneth Snowden, appellant, was convicted on four counts of theft. In this appeal, appellant claims the trial court failed to exercise the necessary discretion by “blindly excluding” a witness, Earline Snowden, after finding that defense counsel’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo