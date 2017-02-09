KESHIA WILSON, YVONNE JOHNSON v. NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST

Share this: Email

Contracts -- Loan -- Breach In 2006, Keshia Wilson and Yvonne Johnson, appellants, borrowed $25,000.00 from Suntrust Bank and, in 2007, they borrowed $25,000.00 from JP Morgan Chase. National Collegiate Student Loan Trust (“NCSLT”) thereafter purchased the loan from Suntrust in 2006 and the loan from JP Morgan in 2007. When appellants, several years later, ceased ...