Quantcast
Don't Miss

KESHIA WILSON, YVONNE JOHNSON v. NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017

Contracts -- Loan -- Breach In 2006, Keshia Wilson and Yvonne Johnson, appellants, borrowed $25,000.00 from Suntrust Bank and, in 2007, they borrowed $25,000.00 from JP Morgan Chase. National Collegiate Student Loan Trust (“NCSLT”) thereafter purchased the loan from Suntrust in 2006 and the loan from JP Morgan in 2007. When appellants, several years later, ceased ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo