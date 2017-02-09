Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bill to ban fracking to be introduced in Maryland

By: Associated Press February 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A measure to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland is being introduced. Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo is expected to introduce the measure on Thursday with more than 50 co-sponsors. Sen. Robert Zirkin also has introduced a measure to ban the drilling technique known as fracking in the state. A moratorium is set to expire in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo