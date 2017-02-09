Quantcast
Activists oppose proposed gas pipeline beneath Potomac River

By: Associated Press February 9, 2017

HANCOCK — A Potomac River protection group is organizing a demonstration against plans for a pipeline beneath the river that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia. Brent Walls of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network says demonstrators plan a silent protest Thursday night at an open house that TransCanada officials are holding in Hancock to ...

