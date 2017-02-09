Quantcast
Don't Miss

Washington County school officials pick next superintendent

By: Associated Press February 9, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — Washington County school officials have chosen a new superintendent to take over when the current superintendent heads to Charlotte, North Carolina next month. The Washington County Board of Education on Tuesday approved Boyd Michael as its choice for interim superintendent and then unanimously voted to affirm its intention to appoint him to the post ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo