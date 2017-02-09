Quantcast
Don't Miss

MING YALE CHOW v. KRISTINE BROWN, et. al., SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure action -- Ratification of auditor's report In 2005, Ming Yale Chow, appellant, borrowed money to purchase a home. In 2013, after Chow defaulted on the loan, the loan holder’s Substitute Trustees, appellees, filed a foreclosure action in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. In June of 2014, the circuit court ordered ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo