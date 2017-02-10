Quantcast
Don't Miss

In pursuit of the truth

By: Dorie Fain February 10, 2017

In a recent conversation with a top-notch family law attorney in town, I had the benefit of hearing really honest and direct feedback about his experience with financial advisers. I was connected to this attorney by the business development professional at his law firm who is tasked with making thoughtful connections and introductions of like-minded ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo