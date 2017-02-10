Quantcast
Don't Miss

Harford County Bar Foundation to hold annual Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2017

The Harford County Bar Foundation will hold its third annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party on May 6 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 510 Johnnys, 510 Marketplace Drive, in Bel Air. The afternoon is scheduled to feature live music provided by a bluegrass band, heavy hors d’oeuvres, mint juleps, top-shelf open bar, ...

