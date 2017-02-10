Quantcast
Don't Miss

Irish firm brings renewable energy to Md. poultry industry

By: Capital News Service By Jack Chavez February 10, 2017

  RHODESDALE – Bob Murphy’s Double Trouble Farms may be the most cutting-edge poultry operation on the Eastern Shore right now. But the significance of the farm in Rhodesdale is not the poultry itself. It’s the technology used to repurpose chicken manure. The Maryland Department of Agriculture and Irish agri-tech company Biomass Heating Solutions Limited, or BHSL, have ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo