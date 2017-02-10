Quantcast
Don't Miss

Water permit enables growth of western Maryland coal mine

By: Associated Press February 10, 2017

GRANTSVILLE — The Maryland Department of the Environment is giving a western Maryland coal mine permission to increase the amount of water it discharges into the Casselman River as production increases. The agency announced on Thursday its final determination to renew a discharge permit for the Casselman Mine, owned by Corsa Coal Corp. of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo