Broken sewer main leads to big spill in Prince George’s County

By: Associated Press February 10, 2017

ACCOKEEK — Officials say a broken sewer main at a wastewater treatment plant in Prince George's County has caused more than 1 million gallons of wastewater to flow into a creek. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said in a statement that the break occurred Thursday afternoon at the Piscataway Wastewater Treatment Plant in Accokeek. The commission says ...

