Documents: Md. slaying suspect feared Va. teen victim was pregnant

By: Associated Press February 10, 2017

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.  — Court documents show a Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl said he might have had sex with the girl and was worried she was pregnant. Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder in Nicole Lovell's death. Twenty-year-old Natalie Keepers is charged with accessory before the fact and concealing a ...

