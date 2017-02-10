Md. Range Cybersecurity Training Center to open in Baltimore in April

Share this: Email

Electronic Technology Associates and Cyberbit Ltd. announced Friday that the Maryland Range cybersecurity training and simulation center in Baltimore will open its doors April 10. This announcement comes only five months after Bruce Spector, Founder and CEO of ETA; Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit; Bash Kazi, President and CEO of Kazi Investment Group LLC, joined by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Barry Bogage, executive director of the Maryland/Israel ...