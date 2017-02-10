Quantcast
Pat Gill | Shapiro Sher

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2017

Pat Gill has been named a partner at Shapiro Sher. Previously, Gill was an associate in Shapiro Sher’s banking and financial services group. As partner, he will continue to represent local, regional, and national banks and other financial institutions in connection with commercial finance transactions. He also counsels banks and other financial institutions in commercial loan restructurings and workouts.

