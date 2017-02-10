Quantcast
Prince George’s police prepare to roll out body camera program

By: Capital News Service J.F. Meils February 10, 2017

COLLEGE PARK – At some point before April, 70 officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department will go to work with a new piece of gear: body cameras. Advocates hope the PGPD program — smaller in scope than similar efforts by police forces across the nation — will bring more accountability to a department with ...

