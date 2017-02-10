Shannon Wollman | Howard Hospital Foundation

Shannon Wollman has been named vice president of development for the Howard Hospital Foundation, effective April 3. She replaces Sandra Harriman, who recently retired.

Wollman will be responsible for planning, managing and executing all fundraising efforts for the Foundation to benefit Howard County General Hospital (HCGH), a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine. She is a seasoned development professional with more than 16 years of experience directing philanthropic, institutional and major gift campaigns for hospital systems.

Drawing upon her previous experience leading large-scale fundraising initiatives, Wollman will be responsible for directing the Foundation’s current capital campaign, “Building Today for a Healthier Tomorrow,” in addition to serving as the primary liaison between the Foundation and key donors, and between the community and internal stakeholders. She will also lead the planning, implementation and management of major and annual gift fundraising programs while working closely with the Foundation board to promote the Foundation’s philanthropic vision and strategy.

Prior to this appointment, Wollman was the director of development for the Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute, where she oversaw all fundraising efforts as well as strategic planning, implementation and team management for the cultivation, solicitation, closure and stewardship of all philanthropic gifts to the Institute.

Over the course of her six-year tenure at the Institute, which she began in 2011 as associate director, more than $40 million was successfully raised for the research and programmatic priorities of the divisions of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.

Prior to joining Johns Hopkins, Wollman was manager of the department of development and a major gifts officer at Sinai Hospital and Levindale Hebrew and Geriatric Hospital in Baltimore, part of the LifeBridge Health system.

Wollman had oversight on a $20 million capital campaign for the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital for 10 years, as well as raised charitable support and community awareness for the many programmatic and clinical needs within the institutions.

In addition to her development and fundraising accomplishments, Wollman has served on various local boards focused on the arts and human services. A graduate of Towson University, Wollman grew up in Baltimore and spent 10 years in New York City pursuing a theatrical career before returning to Maryland. Wollman and her family currently live in Howard County.

